Foreign Affairs highlights President Kiir’s month of intense diplomacy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says President Salva Kiir has hosted ten high-level meetings in the last month with international partners to boost South Sudan’s global standing.

In a monthly media briefing on Friday, February 6, a statement released by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation explained that these engagements show a proactive shift in the country’s foreign policy.

The statement stated that throughout January 2026, to secure peace and economic growth, President Kiir reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to regional stability.

The Minister stated that President Kiir, acting as the nation’s chief diplomat, is focused on building effective partnerships that support South Sudan’s development goals.‎

According to the statement, President Kiir met with the United States Ambassador to South Sudan on the January 14, where they discussed ways to improve bilateral relations through better cooperation on security, economic matters, and humanitarian aid.

The head of State also met with newly accredited Ambassadors from France, Germany, the European Union, the African Union, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Russian Federation, all working to establish their presence in Juba.

‎During the ceremony, the President welcomed the envoys, reiterating the government’s commitment to enhancing and deepening diplomatic relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

‎The ambassadors pledged to continue supporting South Sudan’s drive towards peace, stability, investment, and democracy throughout the entire period of their work in the country.

Following this, the President received a significant update from the Central African Republic on January 15. The Minister of Defense of the Central African Republic delivered a formal letter from President Faustin-Archange Touadéra announcing the upcoming opening of a Central African Republic embassy in Juba. This move marks a major step forward in regional integration between the two neighbors.

Throughout the rest of the month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remained active by hosting a variety of leaders. Ministers and special envoys arrived in Juba from Sudan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa.

The Ministry also worked closely with representatives from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to ensure better coordination on regional peace efforts.

The Minister concluded the briefing by noting that these continuous engagements prove South Sudan is a reliable partner on the international stage.

