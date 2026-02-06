6th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Foreign Affairs highlights President Kiir’s month of intense diplomacy

Foreign Affairs highlights President Kiir’s month of intense diplomacy

Author: Michael Mangu Atit | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Mayardit receives letters of credence from the newly accredited French Ambassador to South Sudan, H.E. Philippe Michel Kleibauer, at the State House on January 23, 2026. (Photo: OPPU)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says President Salva Kiir has hosted ten high-level meetings in the last month with international partners to boost South Sudan’s global standing.

In a monthly media briefing on Friday, February 6, a statement released by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation explained that these engagements show a proactive shift in the country’s foreign policy.

The statement stated that throughout January 2026, to secure peace and economic growth, President Kiir reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to regional stability.

The Minister stated that President Kiir, acting as the nation’s chief diplomat, is focused on building effective partnerships that support South Sudan’s development goals.‎

According to the statement, President Kiir met with the United States Ambassador to South Sudan on the January 14, where they discussed ways to improve bilateral relations through better cooperation on security, economic matters, and humanitarian aid.

The head of State also met with newly accredited Ambassadors from France, Germany, the European Union, the African Union, Ethiopia, Egypt, and the Russian Federation, all working to establish their presence in Juba.

‎During the ceremony, the President welcomed the envoys, reiterating the government’s commitment to enhancing and deepening diplomatic relations and cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

‎The ambassadors pledged to continue supporting South Sudan’s drive towards peace, stability, investment, and democracy throughout the entire period of their work in the country.

Following this, the President received a significant update from the Central African Republic on January 15. The Minister of Defense of the Central African Republic delivered a formal letter from President Faustin-Archange Touadéra announcing the upcoming opening of a Central African Republic embassy in Juba. This move marks a major step forward in regional integration between the two neighbors.

Throughout the rest of the month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remained active by hosting a variety of leaders. Ministers and special envoys arrived in Juba from Sudan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Africa.

The Ministry also worked closely with representatives from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to ensure better coordination on regional peace efforts.

The Minister concluded the briefing by noting that these continuous engagements prove South Sudan is a reliable partner on the international stage.

Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published February 2, 2026

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased 2

President to replace appointee after discovering member is deceased

Published February 2, 2026

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks 3

WFP suspends activities in Baliet county after convoy attacks

Published February 4, 2026

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares 4

South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares

Published February 5, 2026

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process 5

South Africa to host 2018 peace deal signatories to save South Sudan process

Published February 2, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir sends high-level delegation led by Tut Gatluak to Qatar

Published 3 hours ago

Expert presents video of White Army mobilization as digital evidence against Machar and co-accused

Published 3 hours ago

Akobo Bishop issues urgent appeal for Aid as 3,000 IDPs seek refuge

Published 3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs highlights President Kiir’s month of intense diplomacy

Published 5 hours ago

Foreign Missions in Juba condemn looting of 12 WFP boats in Upper Nile’s Baliet County

Published 9 hours ago

NGO vehicle robbed along Kapoeta-camp 15 area

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.