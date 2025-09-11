Dr Riek Machar, detainees indicted on treason, murder charges

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has announced that First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, along with eight co-accused and 21 other individuals, has been formally indicted on severe charges. These include murder, treason, conspiracy and common intention, financing terrorist acts, treason and acts against State authorities and crimes against humanity.

Speaking at a press conference in Juba on Thursday, September 11, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech confirmed that eight principal suspects, including Dr. Machar, Puot Kang, and Gen Gabriel Duop Lam, have been formally charged.

The Minister further stated that 13 accused persons remain at large and will face trial once apprehended. At the same time, 76 individuals were discharged after prosecutors found insufficient evidence against them.

Akech, who also serves as the Public Prosecutor, confirmed that the accused have been informed of their constitutional rights, including the right to a fair trial and legal representation of their choice.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting victims and witnesses, and adhering to international standards such as the Geneva Conventions.

According to Minister Akech, the trial will begin soon in an open court, allowing public access to the proceedings.

He stated that the prosecution’s case is based on a comprehensive investigation into 83 charges. He directly attributed the killing of 250 soldiers, including a United Nations peacekeeper, to the White Army, acting under Dr. Machar’s direction.

Among the counts include;

1) Murder — section 206, Penal Code Act, 2008 (killing of Maj. Gen. David Major, 250+ SSPDF soldiers, and UN personnel),

2) Conspiracy and common intention — section 67-69, Penal Code Act, 2008 (coordination with the White Army),

3) Terrorism and financing terrorist acts — section 44, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act (AML/CFT) 2012 as amended in 2024 (White Army designated as a terrorist organisation).

4) Treason and acts against state authority — section 64, Penal Code Act, 2008 (undermining the sovereignty and security of the state)

5) Destruction of Public Property and Military Assets — section 334, Penal Code Act, 2008.

6) Crimes Against Humanity — section 186, Penal Code Act, 2008 (systematic attacks on civilians and ethnic-based persecution)

Background on the Detentions

Dr. Riek Machar and several senior members of his party, the SPLM-IO, have been under house arrest since March 2025.

This move has been a point of contention. Senior government officials, including Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk and Vice President Taban Deng Gai, have repeatedly characterized the detention as a criminal matter rather than a political one.

They allege Dr. Machar’s involvement in recent fighting in Nasir County and other areas.

In contrast, the SPLM-IO and Western diplomats based in Juba have condemned the house arrest.

Oyet Nathaniel, Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-IO, has argued that it is a direct violation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and poses a serious threat to South Sudan’s political stability.

They continue to call for Dr. Machar’s release and for urgent political dialogue among all parties to find a resolution.

