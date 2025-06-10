Foreign Affairs: Germany, Norway resume embassy operations in Juba

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that the German and Norwegian embassies in Juba have resumed operations with limited staff, following a temporary closure of more than two months.



In a press statement released on Monday, June 9, the Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomed the reopening of the embassies of Norway and the Federal Republic of Germany in the Republic of South Sudan, following the brief closure.

The Ministry stated that this development reflects the continued strength of the bilateral relationship and the shared commitment of both countries to maintaining close diplomatic engagements, which South Sudan is fully committed to taking further.

The German government announced in March 2025 that it is temporarily closing its embassy in South Sudan. “After years of fragile peace, South Sudan is once again on the brink of civil war,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on the social media platform Bluesky.

In the same month, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry announced a temporary shutdown of its embassy in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, due to “growing fears” about the country’s worsening security, saying the safety of diplomatic staff could no longer be guaranteed.

Before the resumption of operations in South Sudan, Norway’s Foreign Ministry had temporarily relocated its embassy functions to Nairobi, Kenya. Meanwhile, the German Embassy was operating from Berlin during the closure of its mission in Juba.

