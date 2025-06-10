Regional experts meet in Juba for digital transformation

Over 200 communication experts are attending the 30th Annual Assemblies and 1st Advisory Council of the East African Communications Organization (EACO) in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, according to South Sudan National Communication Authority.

The Assembly has drawn legislators, telecom operators, policymakers, service providers, and academics from across East African countries.

The five-day high-level conference themed: ‘Shaping the Future of East African Region through Digital Transformation’, began on Monday.

The East African Communications Organisation (EACO) is a regional intergovernmental body established to promote the development and harmonization of the communications sector across East Africa.

It serves as a platform for cooperation among member states to address common challenges, share best practices, and enhance the efficiency of communication services in the region.

Its objectives include policy harmonization to facilitate seamless communication services across borders, provide training and development programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of professionals in the communications sector.

Additionally, supports the development of communication infrastructure to improve connectivity and service delivery in the region, and promotes research and innovation to keep pace with technological advancements in the communications field.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gieth Kon Mathiang, Director General of the National Communication Authority (NCA), applauded presence of the delegates in Juba, calling it a testament to the region’s progress and efforts toward harmonizing communication systems.

Mathiang reportedly stressed the importance of carefully considering policies, recommendations, and standards set during the sessions, noting their far-reaching impact from remote communities to the youth driving innovation across various sectors.

He further noted that South Sudan’s role as host and active contributor to EACO’s sessions underscores the country’s commitment to regional growth and its belief in the transformative power of communication and regional solidarity.

