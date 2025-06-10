Kiir removes Bank Governor Ohisa, appoints Othow

President Salva Kiir has removed Johnny Ohisa Damian from his position as governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

In a presidential decree read on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Monday evening, the president appointed Dr Addis Ababa Othow as the new bank governor.

Dr Othow’s appointment comes shortly after he was relieved from his role as the first deputy governor of the central bank in a separate decree.

Meanwhile, Samuel Yanga Mikaya has been appointed the First Deputy Governor, replacing Dr Othow, who has been elevated as the governor of the financial regulator.

The changes come at a time when the country is facing a cash shortage in commercial banks.

The situation has sparked public frustration and concern over the central bank’s handling of the economy.

The Bank of South Sudan plays a key role in managing the country’s monetary policy, stabilizing the currency, and controlling inflation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter