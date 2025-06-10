10th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir removes Bank Governor Ohisa, appoints Othow

Kiir removes Bank Governor Ohisa, appoints Othow

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 8 hours ago

Newly appointed Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Dr Addis Ababa Othow [Photo: PPU/courtesy]

President Salva Kiir has removed Johnny Ohisa Damian from his position as governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

In a presidential decree read on the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Monday evening, the president appointed Dr Addis Ababa Othow as the new bank governor.

Dr Othow’s appointment comes shortly after he was relieved from his role as the first deputy governor of the central bank in a separate decree.

Meanwhile, Samuel Yanga Mikaya has been appointed the First Deputy Governor, replacing Dr Othow, who has been elevated as the governor of the financial regulator.

The changes come at a time when the country is facing a cash shortage in commercial banks.

The situation has sparked public frustration and concern over the central bank’s handling of the economy.

The Bank of South Sudan plays a key role in managing the country’s monetary policy, stabilizing the currency, and controlling inflation.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains 1

South Sudan orders return of more contaminated grains

Published June 4, 2025

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 2

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle 3

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations 4

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

Published June 6, 2025

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks 5

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published June 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Support the displaced in Morobo – Activist Yakani

Published 39 minutes ago

Mining Ministry demands crackdown on gold smuggling at JIA

Published 44 minutes ago

Activist Laat calls for nationwide disarmament of armed civilians

Published 1 hour ago

Meet Dr. Othow, South Sudan’s new Central Bank Governor

Published 2 hours ago

Radio Jonglei shut down after war song airs at sensitive time

Published 2 hours ago

MSF shuts down Ulang hospital permanently after looting

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.