Medical director pleads for upgrading of Nimule hospital

A Medical Director of Nimule Hospital in Eastern Equatoria State is urging the national ministry of health to lift the status of the health facility to a referral hospital due to increased number of patients from the surrounding areas including bordering communities in Uganda.

Dr David Nyuma said the location of the hospital makes it a strategic health facility, serving not only the town dwellers but other communities in the neighborhood including foreign nationals.

Despite it’s pivotal health care services, Nyuma said the facility with a capacity of 174 bed is receiving medical supplies like any other county hospital. Yet, the scope of work in the facility surpasses that of county hospital.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Dr Nyuma suggested that Nimule hospital be upgraded above the county hospital to improve the much needed services and standard based on its scope.

“Nimule Hospital, as we know is located in the border, along the highway. Currently, our bedding capacity is 174 which puts us much more above county hospitals.

We continue to receive supplies for county hospitals, but our scope of service or the scope of work is much greater than a county hospital.

“So, we feel that there is need to upgrade Nimule Hospital to a level above county hospitals so that the services that we receive is in accordance with that. That will enable us, the staff, the management, to provide the services according to the standard or level that we are in”, he said.

When contacted, the Director General in the state Ministry of Health acknowledged the call from the administration in Nimule.

However, Dr. Etin Concord Errid said, giving special status to a particular hospital is the jurisdiction of the national government.

“The information about raising the status of Nimule Hospital to a referral hospital is to be decided in Juba, not in the state.

“We have talked about it with the administration of the hospital several times, and I raised this issue in Juba because we don’t do it at the state level,” he said.



Etin however said, despite his efforts, the national level gave no response but he assured the director of his continues pressure to ensure the hospital gains a new status.

“There has not been any positive response, despite the fact that we gave them some justification.”

