10th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Farmers urged to heed rainfall warnings, delay planting in dry areas

Farmers urged to heed rainfall warnings, delay planting in dry areas

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Maize growing at Igele Farms in Ifwotu Payam, Torit County, Eastern Equatoria – April 29, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Igele Farms)

Juba – Saturday, May 10, 2025 – The South Sudan Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory urging farmers in regions projected to receive below-average rainfall to delay planting, citing insufficient precipitation expected this May.

However, the forecast brings promising news for farmers in Upper Nile State, where above-normal rainfall is anticipated, marking a strong start to the agricultural season.

Meteorologist Ogeith Obul Mojwok said rainfall projections indicate that most parts of the country will receive between 50 mm and over 200 mm this month.

He noted that Upper Nile is expected to receive the highest amounts, followed by Jonglei State, where all counties will see substantial rain.

Eastern Equatoria could experience rainfall exceeding 200 mm, while Central Equatoria is forecasted to receive moderate to above-normal levels, ranging from 50 mm to 100 mm.

“Farmers in Upper Nile should begin preparing their farms and related activities. The rainfall outlook is encouraging and supports early planting,” Mojwok said.

He cautioned, however, that some parts of South Sudan, particularly those predicted to receive below-normal rainfall, should not rush into cultivation.

“The rains may not be sufficient for crop establishment, so farmers in these areas should wait before planting,” he advised.

In Western Equatoria, only the eastern parts are likely to receive above-normal rainfall, while the eastern region of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, particularly around Raja, is also expected to benefit from higher rainfall.

Mojwok emphasised the importance of timely agricultural decisions based on local weather forecasts. “My message to the people of South Sudan is to stay informed.

Climate information is now more critical than ever, and acting on accurate forecasts can help ensure farming success.”

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor weather patterns and urges the public, especially farmers, to follow regular updates through official channels.

Popular Stories
SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road 1

SSPDF accuses SPLA-IO of ambushes, abduction along Juba-Rumbek Road

Published May 5, 2025

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 2

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan 3

African Union chairperson, IGAD deputy executive secretary to visit South Sudan

Published May 4, 2025

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government 4

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

Published May 8, 2025

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears 5

VP Dr Bol Mel directs settlement of SSP 43 Billion and USD 75 million in pension arears

Published May 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Farmers urged to heed rainfall warnings, delay planting in dry areas

Published 7 hours ago

Adok bids farewell, cites digital and rural connectivity milestones

Published 9 hours ago

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

MP urges top govt officials to lead by example amid FIU investigation

Published May 9, 2025

Kiir urges new Ministers to improve Education and Transport

Published May 9, 2025

Primate Badi refutes allegations he was beaten in church land dispute

Published May 9, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.