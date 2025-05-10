Farmers urged to heed rainfall warnings, delay planting in dry areas

Juba – Saturday, May 10, 2025 – The South Sudan Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory urging farmers in regions projected to receive below-average rainfall to delay planting, citing insufficient precipitation expected this May.

However, the forecast brings promising news for farmers in Upper Nile State, where above-normal rainfall is anticipated, marking a strong start to the agricultural season.

Meteorologist Ogeith Obul Mojwok said rainfall projections indicate that most parts of the country will receive between 50 mm and over 200 mm this month.

He noted that Upper Nile is expected to receive the highest amounts, followed by Jonglei State, where all counties will see substantial rain.

Eastern Equatoria could experience rainfall exceeding 200 mm, while Central Equatoria is forecasted to receive moderate to above-normal levels, ranging from 50 mm to 100 mm.

“Farmers in Upper Nile should begin preparing their farms and related activities. The rainfall outlook is encouraging and supports early planting,” Mojwok said.

He cautioned, however, that some parts of South Sudan, particularly those predicted to receive below-normal rainfall, should not rush into cultivation.

“The rains may not be sufficient for crop establishment, so farmers in these areas should wait before planting,” he advised.

In Western Equatoria, only the eastern parts are likely to receive above-normal rainfall, while the eastern region of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, particularly around Raja, is also expected to benefit from higher rainfall.

Mojwok emphasised the importance of timely agricultural decisions based on local weather forecasts. “My message to the people of South Sudan is to stay informed.

Climate information is now more critical than ever, and acting on accurate forecasts can help ensure farming success.”

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor weather patterns and urges the public, especially farmers, to follow regular updates through official channels.

