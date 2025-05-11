30 IDP youth graduate with digital skills, thanks to support from STEMpower and SMARTAID

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Thirty internally displaced and refugee youth in Juba have graduated with digital skills, following the successful completion of a training program supported by STEMpower South Sudan and SMARTAID.

The graduation ceremony held in Juba on Saturday, May 10, marked a significant milestone for 30 students—12 female and 18 male—who completed the intensive program.

The digital skills training program, which began in August 2024, saw its first cohort of 30 youth graduate later that year, followed by a second group of 30 youth in February 2025. The third cohort graduated 30 youth on Saturday.

The training equips displaced youth with practical digital literacy skills, enabling them to better adapt to the modern workforce and support entrepreneurial ambitions. For many, the program is a stepping stone toward self-reliance and economic participation.

Speaking to Eye Radio at the graduation event, Austin Lony, one of the graduates, expressed how the training has transformed his outlook.

“[Our training] covered many packages, and it was truly impressive,” said Lony. “The one I enjoyed the most was PowerPoint—it was incredible. Learning it has the potential to change my life. When I get some savings, I could buy a laptop and a printer, allowing me to handle printing and photocopying tasks myself.”

Nyaluak Kalany Chitek, another graduate, used the occasion to appeal to families and communities to support youth education, particularly for vulnerable children.

“It is important for us to seek knowledge,” Nyaluak said. “Unfortunately, some of our younger brothers and sisters do not have this opportunity. We must keep training and bring others to learn and grow with us.”

The STEMpower-SMARTAID initiative continues to provide a lifeline to vulnerable youth, offering them critical skills for the digital age. But as demand grows, so does the need for expansion.

Santo Mabior, Assistant Technical Manager and Digital Instructor at STEM Center, called for increased funding to scale the initiative beyond Juba.

“This feels like a pilot phase,” Mabior said. “If it stops here, we’ll leave a gap for many others still in need. There are IDPs in places like Ruweng, Abyei, and Jonglei who deserve the same opportunity. We need to mobilize more resources to reach them.”

Marial Daniel Kuol, Operations Manager of STEMpower South Sudan, encouraged graduates to stay focused and take every opportunity to build on their skills.

“Work hard in a way that adds value to your life,” he advised. “Be consistent. If you’ve chosen education, stick to it. Attend workshops, build skills. Every skill matters.”

STEMpower’s digital training also includes hands-on engineering lab sessions, allowing students to explore practical tech applications. According to Mabior, the center offers programs where up to 30 students compete and enroll across various tech disciplines.

As the program wraps its third phase, its impact continues to ripple across South Sudan’s displaced communities—offering hope, dignity, and a path forward through technology.

