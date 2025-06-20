Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudan is set to host the first East Africa Health Scientific Conference, with the government securing at least $385,000, according to the Undersecretary at the Ministry of East African Affairs.



Speaking to the media on Thursday, June 20, Beny Gideon Mabor said the funds for the event have been secured with the support of development partners.

The event, scheduled to take place between June 25 to 27, is expected to bring together more than 300 delegates, including keynote speakers, researchers and participants from across the region.

He said part of the money will be raised through contributions from development partners, noting that the government’s contribution of 3 85,000 US dollars had already been secured.

“The ESA Secretariat, together with the financing from the development partners, have its contribution. But also, as a government, we have already secured our contribution, leading to the successful conduct of this conference,” he said.

“So, never expect that we will do it alone without external partners. If you are interested in the figures, we are required to pay 385,000 US dollars, which we have already secured, leading to the successful conduct of this conference,” he added.

According to the organisers, the meeting will focus on health research concerns and priorities in East Africa.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial said the conference was approved during the 12th Ordinary Session of the East African Community (EAC) Council of Ministers in 2006.

She said the event is held every two years and rotates among the EAC member states.

“This conference takes place every two years and is hosted on a rotational basis in all the states of the EAC, led by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the East African Community Affairs. Working closely with academia, health professionals and other interested health partners and institutions,” she said.

She said the conference will discuss, in addition to health issues, food security, safe water, among others.

“We have to tackle other fronts in food security, safe water, airborne and zoonotic diseases, environmental hazards, cross-border transmissions, traffic accidents, regulation of food and drug entering the country, and the list is long. The education sector plays a fundamental role in the knowledge base and is key to the future of health,” she said.

The three-day meeting will also involve universities, health professionals and organisations working in health and related fields.

