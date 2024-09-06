Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability

An activist welcomed the release of Kalisto Ladu but called for accountability regarding his arbitrary detention.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has expressed appreciation for the positive response from the National Security Service leadership and the Office of Public Relations regarding the release of former Juba City Mayor Kalisto Ladu.

Yakani called for proper care of Ladu’s health and expressed gratitude to those who supported the advocacy efforts leading to his release.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the positive response from our National Security Service leadership and the Office of Public Relations, responding positively to the call we made for the last few days,” said Yakani.

Yakani acknowledged the authorities’ favourable reaction to calls for Ladu’s release.

“I made this morning, urging for the faith of the life of our former mayor of Juba City, Kalisto Lado. As we speak Kalisto Lado is released to join his family,” he said.

However, Yakani also stressed the need for accountability, urging the government to hold those responsible for Ladu’s arbitrary detention accountable.

He emphasized that such actions undermine peace and stability and that the rule of law must be upheld to prevent future violations.

