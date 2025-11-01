1st November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Justice | National News | News   |   Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Author: Madrama James | Published: 6 hours ago

Morris J. Peter, a legal aid officer with FACE South Sudan (left) and Bernard Longa(right), Director at the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare| Moses Awan

Experts are calling on South Sudan to strengthen legal aid, expand psychosocial and medical support, and promote community acceptance in order to better protect survivors and prevent gender-based violence (GBV).

Morris J. Peter, a legal aid officer with FACE South Sudan, said the country’s long history of conflict has created an environment where some individuals use gender-based violence as a weapon of war.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Thursday, Peter said South Sudan ranks as the second-highest country in Africa for GBV cases, adding that conflict-affected areas often record the highest rates.

“Currently, reports indicate that South Sudan ranks as the second-highest country in Africa for GBV cases,” he said.

“Considering our history of conflict and civil war, this environment unfortunately fosters gender-based violence, as war often involves the use of such violence as a weapon. Areas affected by conflict tend to have higher rates of GBV.

“To address this, special courts for GBV and juvenile cases have been established across the country. These courts were created in response to the rising number of GBV reports, with ongoing efforts to document cases, enforce procedures, and hold perpetrators accountable in all states of South Sudan.”

Peter urged the government and its partners to establish more special courts and ensure survivors have access to justice and protection.

Bernard Longa, Director at the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, underscored the importance of coordinated support systems to effectively tackle the issue.

“It is crucial for us as a government to unite and work together,” Longa said. “

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has deployed social workers to police stations, hospitals, and other relevant institutions to support GBV survivors. Often, survivors are unaware of the proper procedures or how to access help. Our collective effort is essential to ensure survivors receive the assistance they need and that we effectively address GBV in our communities.”

Both experts emphasized that community awareness campaigns are essential in reducing stigma and encouraging survivors to come forward.

The program was organized by FACE South Sudan in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji 4

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published October 29, 2025

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns 5

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Published October 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan passport falls to 97th globally, 6th in Africa in 2025 -Henley Passport Index

Published 5 hours ago

Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Published 6 hours ago

JEDCO’s scheduled tariff reduction date takes effect 

Published 8 hours ago

Warrap State urges armed youth to comply as forceful disarmament begins

Published 11 hours ago

One year on: South Sudan’s protracted cholera crisis, a symptom of deeper failures

Published 11 hours ago

“War comes when we don’t talk”: Prof. Julia Duany urges leaders to reconcile

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.