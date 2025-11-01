Experts urge strengthened legal aid, support systems for GBV survivors

Experts are calling on South Sudan to strengthen legal aid, expand psychosocial and medical support, and promote community acceptance in order to better protect survivors and prevent gender-based violence (GBV).

Morris J. Peter, a legal aid officer with FACE South Sudan, said the country’s long history of conflict has created an environment where some individuals use gender-based violence as a weapon of war.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Thursday, Peter said South Sudan ranks as the second-highest country in Africa for GBV cases, adding that conflict-affected areas often record the highest rates.

“Currently, reports indicate that South Sudan ranks as the second-highest country in Africa for GBV cases,” he said.

“Considering our history of conflict and civil war, this environment unfortunately fosters gender-based violence, as war often involves the use of such violence as a weapon. Areas affected by conflict tend to have higher rates of GBV.

“To address this, special courts for GBV and juvenile cases have been established across the country. These courts were created in response to the rising number of GBV reports, with ongoing efforts to document cases, enforce procedures, and hold perpetrators accountable in all states of South Sudan.”

Peter urged the government and its partners to establish more special courts and ensure survivors have access to justice and protection.

Bernard Longa, Director at the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, underscored the importance of coordinated support systems to effectively tackle the issue.

“It is crucial for us as a government to unite and work together,” Longa said. “

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare has deployed social workers to police stations, hospitals, and other relevant institutions to support GBV survivors. Often, survivors are unaware of the proper procedures or how to access help. Our collective effort is essential to ensure survivors receive the assistance they need and that we effectively address GBV in our communities.”

Both experts emphasized that community awareness campaigns are essential in reducing stigma and encouraging survivors to come forward.

The program was organized by FACE South Sudan in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

