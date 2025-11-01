JEDCO’s scheduled tariff reduction date takes effect 

1st November 2025

Authors: Lasuba Memo | | Published: 8 hours ago

Ezra Power Plant at Kondokoro, where JEDCO distributes power from is limited to Juba only. (Photo: Eye Radio).

The scheduled date for Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) to implement reduced electricity tariffs has arrived, following a directive issued by President Salva Kiir earlier this year.

It’s not clear whether an official launch of the tariff reduction has been carried out.

However, a social media page reported that a ceremoney was held  and attended by Engineer Matthew Ashwil Mawien Undersecretary at the Ministry of Energy and Dams, Engineer Joseph Kur Ajok, JEDCO’s Managing Director, and Simson Tekia, CEO of Ezra Group.

Ezra Group, the parent company running JEDCO, had previously confirmed plans to implement the tariff adjustment effective November 1, 2025, in line with the Republican Order aimed at easing electricity costs in the capital.

In earlier statements, JEDCO Project Manager James Akwi said the company’s technical team had been reconfiguring sales systems, restructuring internal operations, and reviewing its Power Purchase Agreement in preparation for the change.

However, as of press time, there has been no official communication confirming whether the new tariff rates have been activated.

Residents and business owners in Juba say they are hopeful the reduction will soon reflect in their electricity purchases, offering much-needed relief from high power costs.

The tariff review is expected to balance consumer benefits with investor interests, according to earlier statements from JEDCO officials.

