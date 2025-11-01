South Sudan passport falls to 97th globally, 6th in Africa in 2025 -Henley Passport Index

South Sudan’s passport has dropped sharply in global mobility rankings, falling from 73rd place in 2024 to 97th in 2025, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The new ranking shows that South Sudanese citizens can now travel visa-free or with visa-on-arrival to only 43 destinations, compared to 83 destinations the previous year.

The decline marks a significant setback for the world’s youngest nation, which had shown progress in previous years as diplomatic engagement and regional cooperation improved.

Sharp Decline in Travel Freedom

In 2024, South Sudan’s passport was one of the most improved in Africa, ranking 73rd globally – 3rd in Africa, and granting access to 83 destinations without a prior visa. However, the 2025 report by Henley & Partners, which uses exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), reveals that South Sudan has lost access to 40 destinations, placing it near the bottom of the global mobility scale.

The sudden drop may be linked to changes in visa policies by partner countries, reduced international travel agreements, and continued challenges related to political stability and security within South Sudan.

African and Global Comparison

Regionally, South Sudan now lags behind most East African neighbors.

Kenya – 73rd (70 destinations)

Uganda – 76th (67 destinations)

Ethiopia – 96th (44 destinations)

Sudan – 98th (41 destinations)

The continent’s strongest passports remain Seychelles (26th, 155 destinations) and Mauritius (29th, 148 destinations).

Globally, Singapore once again tops the index, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland also feature prominently among the world’s top-ranked passports.

Implications and Outlook

During an interview on Around South Sudan podcast on Eye Radio, weeks ago, the Director of General of immigration, nationality and Passport Gen. Elia Costa said warned the Country’s passport that was 3rd in Africa may have dropped, citing significant challenges facing the department including strained funding.

However, analysts say the drop highlights the importance of sustained diplomatic outreach and international cooperation. “Passport strength is a reflection of global trust and national stability,” said a regional analyst based in Nairobi. “For South Sudan, rebuilding that trust will require consistent engagement, improved governance, and regional collaboration.”

Officials in Juba have not yet commented on the 2025 decline, but the government has previously stated its intention to strengthen international ties and pursue new bilateral visa agreements.

The Henley Passport Index is the world’s most authoritative measure of global travel freedom, ranking 199 passports according to the number of destinations their holders can enter without a prior visa. The index is updated monthly using IATA data and Henley & Partners’ in-house research.

