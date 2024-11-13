Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

The Minister of Information in Abyei Administrative Area said four people have been killed and one other injured in a revenge attack targeting detainees at a police facility on Monday.

The incident occurred after law enforcement agents arrested eight suspects in connection with the killing of a police officer in the same station last week.

The police captain was shot dead on November 8 when he tried to stop armed youth from breaking into the facility to free their colleague who has been jailed by a court of law.

Abyei Information Minister said after suspects were arrested and detained, the relatives of the slain police captain stormed the detention facility and killed four people in revenge.

“On the morning of 8th November, which was last Friday, when a police officer was killed and the security forces made every effort and arrested 8 people,” he narrated in an Eye Radio interview.

“After these 8 people were arrested, they remained imprisoned inside the police cell, but on Monday at 2:30, the family of the deceased came and raided the police station and opened fire on the accused inside the police cell. This led to the death of four people and one injured.”

Mr. Koch called the incident a great disaster and said authorities have launched an investigation and are actively tracking down perpetrators involved in the attack.

“The deceased are three of the accused and one person accused of another crime and he is not part of the accused people. This is the great disaster was committed by these people.”

