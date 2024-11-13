13th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

The Minister of Information in Abyei Administrative Area said four people have been killed and one other injured in a revenge attack targeting detainees at a police facility on Monday.

The incident occurred after law enforcement agents arrested eight suspects in connection with the killing of a police officer in the same station last week.

The police captain was shot dead on November 8 when he tried to stop armed youth from breaking into the facility to free their colleague who has been jailed by a court of law.

Abyei Information Minister said after suspects were arrested and detained, the relatives of the slain police captain stormed the detention facility and killed four people in revenge.

“On the morning of 8th November, which was last Friday, when a police officer was killed and the security forces made every effort and arrested 8 people,” he narrated in an Eye Radio interview.

“After these 8 people were arrested, they remained imprisoned inside the police cell, but on Monday at 2:30, the family of the deceased came and raided the police station and opened fire on the accused inside the police cell. This led to the death of four people and one injured.”

Mr. Koch called the incident a great disaster and said authorities have launched an investigation and are actively tracking down perpetrators involved in the attack.

“The deceased are three of the accused and one person accused of another crime and he is not part of the accused people. This is the great disaster was committed by these people.”

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 3

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 4

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area 5

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Published November 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Financial Act guarantees citizens greater transparency in public spending – Dr. Dongrin

Published 15 mins ago

Health sector allocated only 1.3% of SSP4.2 trillion FY budget

Published 33 mins ago

New health sector project to support 1,158 health facilities: MoH

Published 2 hours ago

Expert urges oil firms to prevent crude chemicals from washing into floodwater

Published 2 hours ago

Four detainees killed as gunmen attack police jail in Abyei

Published 3 hours ago

Levies in Finance Bill 2024-2025 may push S. Sudan to economic collapse: Oyet

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.