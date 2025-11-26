EU deputy head says rising conflicts threaten South Sudan’s peace and elections

The Deputy Head of the European Union Mission to South Sudan says the recent surge in conflicts across the country, along with repeated violations of the ceasefire, is undermining both peace and the upcoming elections.

Speaking during the fourth extraordinary meeting of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) Board in Juba on Monday, Lothar Jaschke said: “The European Union as well as many other partners like the Chair of the African Union Commission, the AU PSC, the C-5 and IGAD has called for ceasefire, dialogue and a return to the peace agreement implementation. In response we have heard from the Government the commitment to peace and the peace agreement.

“But the reality is the eruption of conflicts in many parts of the country between different actors with a long list of violations of the ceasefire and the peace agreement. These incidents undermine peace and election process, risk further conflict and break the national unity. Violence cannot be a tool to achieve political objectives. It only breeds more violence.

He said implementing the interim security arrangements in Chapter Two of the peace agreement remains essential.

“Expediting the unification of forces, their training and redeployment is the only way ahead, not least to stop the unfortunate fragmentation of forces and lack of clear command structures that we are witnessing at this moment,” Jaschke said, calling for a whole-of-government approach.

Jaschke said he is concerned about increasing restrictions on CTSAMVM monitors.

“The mandate of the mechanism is crucial for the peace process in South Sudan, and it is equally crucial that the Government is fully cooperating with the mechanism,” he said.

He said security is vital for holding elections in December 2026. “Security is crucially important for the holding of elections, which we believe is the best way forward for South Sudan. The National Electoral Commission cannot do it alone; it needs political guidance, for example, on the electoral calendar,” Jaschke said.

The EU delegation said it supports all efforts toward peace and stability but remains concerned about the lack of preparation and political decisions needed to fully implement the peace agreement.

Jaschke said the government promised in September 2024 to present a plan for the transitional period but, so far, no comprehensive roadmap has been shared.

