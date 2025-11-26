Bor county cracks down on youth gang groups after surge in attacks

Bor County authorities have launched a crackdown on youth gang groups, locally known as “Niggas,” following an increase in attacks on civilians and growing disturbances to public order.

County Commissioner Elijah Manyok said the decision comes after reports that the groups have been targeting people along major roads. “The youth groups have been attacking civilians on the roads,” he said, adding that the situation required urgent government action.

The new county order outlines strict measures for dealing with suspected gang members. It warns that anyone found grouping with the gangs will be detained and taken for investigation.

According to the Commissioner, those arrested may be released under specific conditions. “They can be released on the condition that they are students or if any of the parents shows up to take responsibility,” he said.

Manyok explained that the operation is ongoing and that authorities have not yet established the total number of youth apprehended. “We are still not aware of how many youths have been caught, but the authorities are still working on them,” he said.

The county leadership says the crackdown is part of wider efforts to restore safety and reduce youth-related crime in Bor.

