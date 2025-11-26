Youth urges minister Ateny to make digital content monetization a priority

A South Sudanese digital creator based in India has called on the government to urgently prioritize policies for monetizing online content, saying such measures would reduce social media misuse and support thousands of young creators across the country.

Perinho Garang, a prominent content creator, made the appeal directly to the newly appointed Minister of ICT and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny.

Speaking to Eye Radio via WhatsApp from India, Garang emphasized that monetization is about fostering positive, educational, and constructive digital engagement—not political propaganda or manipulative online behavior.

“Today I’m calling on our newly appointed Minister of ICT, Hon. Ateny Wek Ateny. We, the youth of South Sudan, respectfully urge you to make content monetization a national priority,” Garang said.

“Monetization policies do not only rewrite political propaganda or content that manipulates public opinion. Instead, they encourage creators to focus on healthy, positive, and educational content. This will help reduce the ongoing misuse of social media, where misunderstandings too often lead to insults and divisions online.”

Garang praised Minister Ateny for his long-standing support for young people and expressed confidence that he can champion policies allowing content creators to generate income from their work.

“By championing content monetization, you will empower thousands of young South Sudanese to earn a decent income, support their families, and stay focused on building a better future. We speak with one voice. The youth of South Sudan are ready to create, inspire, and grow. Please, make content monetization a reality for us,” he added.

The creator stressed that a clear framework for earning online could curb the growing misuse of social media in South Sudan, where disagreements often escalate into insults, division, and incitement.

He said monetization would enable young people to become financially independent while contributing positively to the digital space.

Garang’s call adds to ongoing appeals from South Sudanese citizens urging the government to prioritize digital content monetization nationwide, amid a rapidly expanding online community eager to create and innovate.

