9th March 2025
EU Ambassador applauds resilience of S. Sudanese women on International Women’s Day

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

File Photo: EU Ambassador Timo Olkkonen during Eye Radio's Dawn Show | Photo by Moses Awan, 23/04/2024

The European Union Ambassador to South Sudan has praised the courage and resilience of South Sudanese women, highlighting their determination to create a better future for their children despite the challenges they face.

Amb. Timo Olkkonen spoke on Friday, March 7, ahead of International Women’s Day on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show, acknowledging the significant strength exhibited by women in South Sudan.

Olkkonen contrasted the conditions faced by South Sudanese women with those in Europe, noting that, while European women benefit from better living conditions, the perseverance and hope of South Sudanese women are truly remarkable.

He emphasized that, despite the hardships, South Sudanese women continue to work toward improving their lives and the futures of their families.

“During my two and a half years in South Sudan, I’ve met a lot of courageous people who are doing their best to promote the country’s growth, and many of these individuals are women. The resilience of South Sudanese women often astonishes me,” said Olkkonen.

“When you hear their stories and see how they continue to push forward for a better life for their children, despite everything they’ve experienced, it gives me hope and motivation. Their determination is truly inspiring.”

He reaffirmed the EU’s ongoing commitment to supporting women across various sectors in South Sudan and expressed his appreciation for their daily efforts to improve their lives and their communities.

As International Women’s Day approaches tomorrow, March 8, the global community will focus on issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and the fight against violence and discrimination toward women.

This year’s theme, “Accelerate Action,” calls for collective action to empower women and end all forms of gender-based violence and inequality.

Ambassador Olkkonen concluded his message by sending his warmest wishes to the women of South Sudan:

“I truly appreciate everything South Sudanese women do every day to make this country a better place. Happy International Women’s Day!”

