Juba’s small-scale businesswomen turn to social media amid rising costs

As the cost of renting shops and the increasing taxes imposed by the Juba City Council continue to rise, many small-scale businesswomen in Juba have turned to social media platforms as an alternative way to sell their products.

These women have embraced digital technology, using platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram as essential tools to reach customers without the financial burden of maintaining a physical storefront.

Akor Paul, a mother of five, is one such entrepreneur. She uses social media to showcase and sell her handmade crafts, including intricate beadwork.

Her journey in the handicraft industry is rooted in family tradition. Her father, who returned to South Sudan in 2023 after fleeing the war in Sudan, learned the craft from his mother and began working in the field in 2008. While living in Sudan, Akor found a high demand for her products through her Facebook page, connecting with buyers from across the region.

However, when Akor returned to South Sudan, the country’s struggling economy and declining purchasing power impacted her sales. Despite these challenges, she credits social media platforms for helping her transform her life.

“I decided to work to support my husband with household expenses, and I succeeded. When my husband retired, I took full responsibility for our family’s financial needs, including paying for our children’s education,” Akor said.

Through her business, Akor has managed to educate her children and provide job opportunities for young people. “My son and daughter have graduated from university, while my three younger children are still in high school. I even hired young people as delivery riders, using motorcycles to distribute orders,” she added.

To stay afloat, Akor adapted her business model, focusing on smaller product quantities and diversifying her offerings. She began selling additional items, such as women’s perfumes and cosmetics.

Akor’s story reflects the experience of many women in Juba who, like her, have turned to social media platforms to sell their products. The rising cost of rent and high taxes imposed by the city council have made physical storefronts unaffordable for small businesses.

From fashion and handmade crafts to beauty products and food items, women across South Sudan’s capital are leveraging platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok to reach customers without the burden of expensive rental fees.

Mari Charles, who started trading online in 2017, shared her journey: “I began selling on social media when I joined university to cover tuition fees and daily expenses. I initially sold cosmetics, clothes, and perfumes. The high cost of renting shops and the city council fees made it difficult to maintain a physical store, so I turned to social media.”

Now that she has completed her studies, Mari is expanding her production with the support of online trade.

Jackleen Romano, who sells baked goods and sweets, also turned to social media two years ago to overcome rising costs.

“The prices of essential ingredients like flour, sugar, coal, and oil have negatively impacted my business and the quantity I can sell. The main advantage of trading on social media is the ability to reach a wide customer base, but high rents and taxes remain significant challenges,” she said.

Meanwhile, Angelina Deng, who once rented a shop, now sells her products online, employing young people to deliver items like sheets, towels, and tablecloths, which are often given as wedding gifts.

“I took advantage of women’s groups on social media to understand their needs and fulfill their requests,” she explained.

“Over time, I expanded my business to include other items. The high rental prices in Juba meant I no longer needed to rent an expensive shop, which also helped me avoid harassment from the city council,” she narrated.

As South Sudan celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8, 2025, Akor’s story stood as a testament to the resilience and determination of women entrepreneurs.

This year’s IWD theme, “Accelerate Action,” calls for urgent and effective measures to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment across all sectors.

