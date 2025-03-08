9th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Diaspora Women call for gender equity in South Sudan

Diaspora Women call for gender equity in South Sudan

Author: Juma Peter | Published: 9 hours ago

Gisma Angeth Mou Mou, co-founder and president of African Women Lobby, a network of South Sudanese women in Europe and America - Courtesy

A network of South Sudanese women across Europe and America, has called on the South Sudanese government to prioritize gender equality by ensuring effective representation and active participation of women in decision-making processes.

Gisma Angeth Mou Mou, the co-founder of the network of The African Women Lobby (AWL), and president of the South Sudan Chapter, made this statement on International Women’s Day.

She highlighted the significant contributions of women and girls to South Sudan’s socio-economic development and their role in shaping the country’s future.

Mou Mou praised the resilience of South Sudanese women, who continue to sustain their families amid the ongoing challenges in the country.

She emphasized, “Women around the world lead movements for peace, drive innovation through science and education, nurture families, and transform industries. Yet, despite these undeniable contributions, too many women and girls face systemic barriers, limited opportunities, and persistent discrimination that hinder their full participation in society.”

She called on South Sudan’s leaders, policymakers, organizations, and individuals to take action and accelerate progress towards gender equality.

“Every girl must have equal access to education to shape her future,” Mou Mou stressed, urging stakeholders to ensure this fundamental right for all girls.

Additionally, she appealed to the government and development partners to empower women economically, urging them to strengthen women’s wages, improve financial inclusion, and create more leadership opportunities for women in South Sudan.

“Women’s rights and safety must be safeguarded with stronger protections against discrimination, violence, and exploitation. Men and boys must be engaged as allies in breaking down harmful stereotypes and advancing gender equality. Most critically, women’s voices must be heard and represented at all levels of decision-making,” Mou Mou said.

Concluding her remarks, she emphasized that the call for action should not be limited to just one day: “This is not just a call to action for today—but for every day.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery 1

Lukudu: CES to prioritize demarcated areas in Juba for service delivery

Published March 3, 2025

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army 2

SPLM-IO: SSPDF Commander, soldiers to be airlifted from Nasir following agreement with White Army

Published March 5, 2025

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack 3

UN reports SSPDF commander, several soldiers, UN personnel killed in Nasir helicopter attack

Published March 7, 2025

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials 4

Bar Council revokes licenses of 83 lawyers over unrecognized credentials

Published March 6, 2025

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media 5

Makuei calls out FVP Machar for his letter to President Kiir on social media

Published March 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EU Ambassador applauds resilience of S. Sudanese women on International Women’s Day

Published 8 hours ago

Diaspora Women call for gender equity in South Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

Published 10 hours ago

Western Embassies condemn deadly attack on UN helicopter, urge urgent end to violence

Published 12 hours ago

NSS arrests individuals linked to Nasir and Ulang clashes

Published 12 hours ago

Full Text: President Salva Kiir’s speech during the State of the Nation address

Published March 7, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.