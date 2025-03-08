Diaspora Women call for gender equity in South Sudan

Gisma Angeth Mou Mou, the co-founder of the network of The African Women Lobby (AWL), and president of the South Sudan Chapter, made this statement on International Women’s Day.

She highlighted the significant contributions of women and girls to South Sudan’s socio-economic development and their role in shaping the country’s future.

Mou Mou praised the resilience of South Sudanese women, who continue to sustain their families amid the ongoing challenges in the country.

She emphasized, “Women around the world lead movements for peace, drive innovation through science and education, nurture families, and transform industries. Yet, despite these undeniable contributions, too many women and girls face systemic barriers, limited opportunities, and persistent discrimination that hinder their full participation in society.”

She called on South Sudan’s leaders, policymakers, organizations, and individuals to take action and accelerate progress towards gender equality.

“Every girl must have equal access to education to shape her future,” Mou Mou stressed, urging stakeholders to ensure this fundamental right for all girls.

Additionally, she appealed to the government and development partners to empower women economically, urging them to strengthen women’s wages, improve financial inclusion, and create more leadership opportunities for women in South Sudan.

“Women’s rights and safety must be safeguarded with stronger protections against discrimination, violence, and exploitation. Men and boys must be engaged as allies in breaking down harmful stereotypes and advancing gender equality. Most critically, women’s voices must be heard and represented at all levels of decision-making,” Mou Mou said.

Concluding her remarks, she emphasized that the call for action should not be limited to just one day: “This is not just a call to action for today—but for every day.”