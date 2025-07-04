4th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   Ethiopia has completed building mega-dam on Nile, says PM

Ethiopia has completed building mega-dam on Nile, says PM

Author: BBC | Published: 5 hours ago

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Guba, Ethiopia on February 19, 2022. PHOTO | AMANUEL SILESHI | AFP

Ethiopia says it has completed building a mega-dam on the Blue Nile that has long been a source of tension with Egypt and Sudan, according to a report by the BBC.

Launched in 2011 with a $4bn (£2.9bn) budget, the dam is Africa’s biggest hydro-electric plant, and a major source of pride for Ethiopians.

Ethiopia sees the dam as vital to meeting its energy needs but Egypt and Sudan see it as threatening their water supply from the Nile.

In a statement announcing the completion of the project, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sought to reassure his neighbours. “To our neighbours downstream – Egypt and Sudan – our message is clear: the Renaissance Dam is not a threat, but a shared opportunity,” he said.

US President Donald Trump said in 2020 that Egypt had threatened to “blow up” the dam – officially known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd).

In a conciliatory move, Abiy said that both Egypt and Sudan would be invited to its official inauguration in September.

“We believe in shared progress, shared energy, and shared water,” he said.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met earlier this week and “stressed their rejection of any unilateral measures in the Blue Nile Basin”, AFP news agency reports.

More than a mile long and 145m high, the dam is on the Blue Nile tributary in the northern Ethiopia highlands, from where 85% of the Nile’s waters flow.

Ethiopia wants the dam to produce desperately needed electricity, as the majority of its population – about 60% – have no supply.

Egypt relies on the River Nile for nearly all of its fresh water, and fears that the flow of water could be disrupted.

It has argued that just a 2% reduction in the amount of water it gets from the Nile could result in the loss of 200,000 acres of irrigated land.

Sudan is also heavily reliant on water from the Nile, and shares Egypt’s concerns.

Abiy said Ethiopia was “willing to engage constructively” with the two countries.

However, previous talks have failed to resolve differences.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 2

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful 3

Father of assaulted 16-year-old girl urges public to remain peaceful

Published June 28, 2025

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners 4

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published June 29, 2025

Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo 5

Veteran South Sudanese politician Teresa Cirisio dies at 67 in Cairo

Published June 30, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published 39 minutes ago

Nigeria mourns football legend Peter Rufai

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopia has completed building mega-dam on Nile, says PM

Published 5 hours ago

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published 5 hours ago

Trump given green light to deport migrants to South Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Alumni of Yei-based university launch coffee plantation

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.