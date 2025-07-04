4th July 2025
Nigeria mourns football legend Peter Rufai

Nigeria mourns football legend Peter Rufai

Authors: Michael Daniel | BBC | Published: 3 hours ago

Peter Rufai helped Nigeria reach the last 16 at the 1994 and 1998 editions of the Fifa World Cup

Nigeria is mourning the death of football icon Peter Rufai, who passed away on Thursday at 61 after a long illness. Fans affectionately knew Rufai as Dodo Mayana. He played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s football history.

Rufai helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and played in two FIFA World Cups, in 1994 and 1998.

Born in Lagos, Rufai earned 65 international caps between 1983 and 1998. His calm demeanor, commanding presence, and dependable hands made him a standout in Nigeria’s golden generation of the 1990s.

The Nigeria Football Federation paid tribute to him on social media. They called him “a giant of Nigerian football… your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond.”

Rufai’s death adds to the growing list of losses from the historic 1994 squad. He became the sixth member of that revered team to pass on, following Stephen Keshi, Rashidi Yekini, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Thompson Oliha, and Uche Okafor.

His professional career spanned clubs in Nigeria, Benin, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal. Many widely respected him for his professionalism and leadership on and off the pitch.

Tributes poured in from former teammates and fans across the continent. Former teammate Kanu said, “We lost an African legend. May your spirit continue to inspire future generations.” Current Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa added, “The nation mourns a hero. Your legacy soars higher than any trophy. Fly high, Dodo Mayana.”

