CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

The Central Equatoria State (CES) Government has rejected a recent move by the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) to divide Juba into operational zones for taxpayer registration, citing constitutional overreach and lack of consultation.

On Tuesday, the South Sudan Revenue Authority said it began zoning Juba City into ten areas for a new taxpayer registration campaign aimed at boosting revenue collection and improving tax compliance.

According to Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of the Revenue Authority, the exercise involved door-to-door registration of all businesses, service providers, and self-employed individuals across the capital.

Akuei said the process was free of charge, and no one is allowed to demand payment during the registration.

He warned that anyone found impersonating South Sudan Revenue Authority officials or collecting money will be prosecuted.

In a press briefing following a state council of ministers meeting on Thursday, Acting Minister of Information and Communication, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, told journalists that the Council had unanimously resolved to oppose the SSRA’s zoning plan, which includes a door-to-door taxpayer registration campaign targeting businesses, service providers, and self-employed individuals across the capital.

“The Council resolved to reject this unilateral decision and urges the South Sudan Revenue Authority to revoke it,” said Hon. Aligo.

“Such actions violate Article 49 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan (2011), as amended, which calls for the respect of intergovernmental linkages.”

The Cabinet emphasized that any decision affecting the capital city should involve prior consultation between the SSRA, the State Government, and the Juba City Council.

The SSRA must respect the constitutional mandate of State Governments, particularly in matters of revenue collection,” Hon. Aligo added. “Consultative processes are not just procedural—they are legal obligations.”

According to the SSRA boss, a new draft law to curb ambiguity and confusion in the tax collection system at all levels of government is underway.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter