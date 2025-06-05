Envoys urge leaders to tackle root causes of political crisis

Regional and international envoys have urged parties to the peace agreement to urgently address the root causes of the current political crisis in South Sudan.

During a meeting held in Juba on Wednesday, the diplomats expressed concern over the persistent lack of trust and confidence among the parties to the 2018 peace deal.

The high-level meeting brought together ambassadors and representatives from IGAD member states and the AU C5 countries – South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, and Chad. Also present were officials from Canada, China, the European Union, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

The discussions were also attended by senior officials from the African Union, the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), and the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).

The envoys stressed the importance of respecting South Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and political independence. They said any solutions to the crisis must be South Sudanese-led and owned.

However, they also acknowledged the region and the international community have a responsibility to support efforts towards a lasting peace.

The meeting called for IGAD to strengthen its role in leading dialogue and peace efforts and for improved coordination between IGAD, the AU, UNMISS, and other international partners.

Participants expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the country, citing repeated violations of the Permanent Ceasefire.

They also raised alarm over reports of government officials being detained, including the house arrest of the First Vice President.

Concerns were also raised about violations of the power-sharing deal, including the appointment and dismissal of officials without proper consultations, as required by the peace agreement.

The envoys noted the slow implementation of key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), especially the unification of forces, the constitution-making process, and preparations for elections.

As part of their recommendations, they said IGAD should take the lead in de-escalation efforts.

They urged IGAD member states to speak with one voice and adopt a regional approach using their influence, in close coordination with the AU, UN, and South Sudanese stakeholders.

The diplomats called for the inclusion of all parties, including those under detention, and warned against actions that undermine the power-sharing deal.

They also recommended that IGAD Chiefs of Defence Staff review the progress on the unification of forces and advise Heads of State and Government on the next steps.

The meeting emphasized the need for parties to allow RJMEC and CTSAMVM to fully carry out their monitoring roles, including ensuring unhindered access to locations of concern.

The participants called for stronger regional and international cooperation.

They urged IGAD, the AU, and UNMISS to align their strategies, coordinate diplomatic efforts, and engage the peace parties within the R-ARCSS framework.

Finally, the envoys proposed that they meet regularly to review progress and make further recommendations on the way forward.

