UN urges deployment of judges to Unity and Upper Nile States

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has called on the newly appointed Chief Justice to deploy judges to conflict-affected and underserved regions, particularly Unity and Upper Nile states.

Speaking during a reception ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, UNMISS Judicial Affairs Officer Samuel Wambugu emphasized that the prolonged absence of judges in these areas is severely undermining access to justice and contributing to prolonged pre-trial detentions.

“As UNMISS, I’d like to urge Your Worship to immediately consider the deployment of judges, especially to areas where there are none,” Wambugu said.

“Unity State, for instance, has gone without a High Court judge for 13 years. Malakal in Upper Nile also lacks judges. This has exacerbated overcrowding in our prisons, with many detainees awaiting trial for months or even years.”

Wambugu pledged continued support from the UN mission to help the judiciary restore legal services in regions ravaged by conflict and neglect.

His concerns were echoed by Dr. Kathrin Maria Scherr, a representative of the Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law, who pointed to the large backlog of cases and the erosion of traditional justice systems as pressing issues that require institutional reform.

“The justice system is strained by delayed case processing and weakened local infrastructure,” said Dr. Scherr. “Without access to functional courts across the country, the judiciary risks losing its credibility and relevance to the communities it serves.”

She urged the new leadership to prioritize institutional strengthening and infrastructural investment to ensure fair and timely justice delivery.

The renewed calls for judicial reform come amid growing complaints over poor detention conditions and delays in trial proceedings. In May 2025, civil society groups in Upper Nile raised alarm over Malakal Central Prison, where many inmates remain behind bars without due legal process.

According to William Akol, Secretary-General of the Civil Society Network in Upper Nile, the previous judge assigned to Malakal left months ago for medical reasons and has yet to be replaced, leaving a legal vacuum in one of the country’s most fragile regions.

As expectations mount, the public and international partners are looking to the new judiciary leadership for decisive action to close the justice gap and restore confidence in the rule of law across South Sudan.

