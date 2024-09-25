Unelected S. Sudan leaders ‘deliberately’ thwarted polls -UN

The United Nations Human Rights Commission has accused what it describes as South Sudan unelected leaders of having deliberately thwarted efforts to democratize the country by extending the transitional period.

The rights body is reacting to the just extended transitional period for another two years.

The Commission said it noted that despite the last two-year extension of the Revitalized Agreement in August 2022, most critical tasks remain unimplemented, including the comprehensive unification of armed forces and their deployment, development of a permanent constitution, establishment of rule of law and transitional justice mechanisms, and credible electoral arrangements.

It attributes this to the failure by the country’s transitional political leaders to what it said conscientiously implement the revitalized peace agreement, whose key provisions have the potential to consolidate peace, uphold human rights protections, and transform the country, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Wednesday.

The delays and unwillingness to compromise according to the commission, reflect the preoccupations of the elite’s most concerned with remaining in power, and enriching themselves from the country’s vast oil and other wealth.

The commission also said the challenges to a peaceful transition to democracy are not insurmountable if one implements t the Revitalized Agreement as it was envisaged.

Cited in the statement, Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the UN Human Rights Commission said: “Since independence in 2011, South Sudan’s unelected leaders have continued to entrench impunity for systematic and gross human rights violations, fuel insecurity, and deliberately thwart efforts to democratize the country.”

“In the six years since the Revitalized Agreement was adopted, the main political parties have had sufficient time to implement its key provisions. A flagrant disregard for the plight of their own citizens is a testament to unaccountable leaders not having the political will to respect and protect human rights,” said Commissioner Sooka.

The Commission observed that the delay by South Sudanese leadership to pursue peace has resulted in a dire humanitarian crisis, characterized by extreme hunger and food insecurity, and the displacement of more than four million South Sudanese both in the country and the region.

It stated that ” these are the minimum requirements for good governance, to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights to prevent further violations, as well as being the pathway for South Sudan’s durable recovery from devastating conflict.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Barney Afako said that the political leaders must finally and urgently invest in delivering tangible democratic, protection and human rights outcomes.”

He warns that in the face of multiple challenges South Sudan faces, it should not be business as usual.

“South Sudan faces a maelstrom of interlinked crises. Damage to one of the oil export pipelines, linked to war in Sudan, has significantly reduced national revenue at a time when South Sudan hosts hundreds of thousands of newly displaced persons, including Sudanese refugees.”

The rights commission stressed that it imperative that South Sudanese should be enabled to finally choose their leaders.

“South Sudanese desperately need their leaders to become responsive to their rights, needs, and aspirations, otherwise the country’s transition is in peril, with potential for catastrophic consequences.”

The members of the Commission urged that the citizens participate in making a permanent constitution and dealing with accountability for the past, which they say “are preconditions for building a democratic and stable society.”

They called on the Government to ensure an inclusive and participatory process in regard to the peace processes, including through the ongoing Tumaini Initiative.

The official require that the processes that remain are transparent, and provide opportunities for public participation in all their aspects, guaranteeing the safety and security of all.

Meanwhile, they urged the African Union, IGAD and the international community to continue their support to South Sudan and to hold the country’s leadership to account for the implementation of the outstanding tasks linked to the transition.

