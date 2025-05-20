20th May 2025
Enoka responds to rising complaints of illegal arrests by security forces in Juba

Enoka responds to rising complaints of illegal arrests by security forces in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Maj. Gen. James Monday Enoka, new police spokesperson|Courtesy

The police spokesperson has clarified that the deployment of joint forces to residential areas in Juba is meant to combat crimes, not to extort money, and urges the public to report officers who misbehave.

Major General James Monday Enoka is responding to growing concerns from some residents of Juba who accuse security forces of illegally arresting civilians and demanding bribes for their release.

Members of the public complain that some members of the security sectors have turned into “street police,” arresting people at random and demanding payments ranging from 500 to 600 South Sudanese Pounds.

Speaking in an interview with Eye Radio, General Enoka clarified that the deployment of joint forces in areas like Gudele and others aimed at fighting crime, not extorting citizens.

He also said the deployment is intended to address crimes committed by some members of various uniformed services.

According to him, the presence of representatives from each force ensures that no individual can escape accountability by invoking their institutional affiliation.

General Enoka explained that Juba has been divided into five sectors, with each tasked to monitor and respond to crimes within its area of responsibility.

The sectors are mandated to arrest lawbreakers and hand them over to the police for formal investigations and legal procedures.

“Their responsibility is to apprehend criminals, to combat crimes, apprehend criminals and bring them to the nearest police station where cases are opened, and then the arrested people are sent before the court of law.

“So, in the course of that, there are minor offenses they can just educate the person and free him and say, don’t repeat this.

However, General Enoka acknowledged that cases of misconduct within the security sectors do occur.

“…in the Republic of South Sudan, there are always spoilers. Some elements in those sectors can misbehave. They may take money from somebody or detain somebody illegally, or this kind of thing.

He said the sectors are managed by senior officers who ensure proper procedures are followed, and urged victims to report such cases directly to sector commanders or the nearest police station for swift action.

“The important thing is the reporting. If a citizen is misguided and he or she does not report to the commanding officer, then only goes home, this is where the situation is not handled.

“Of course, we receive the blame, but we ask the public to cooperate with us so that we can control our forces, and we address this concern,” he added.

General Enoka also gave out his hotline number—0920704685—for citizens to report their grievances.

