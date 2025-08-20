Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

The Minister of General Education and Instructions has confirmed that the 2024 Senior Four Examination Results will be officially released on Wednesday, 20/08/2025.

Kuyok Abol Kuyok revealed this while briefing Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga in Juba on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Martin Tako, and the Secretary General of the National Examination Council, Simon Nyok.

According to the office of the Vice President, Minister Kuyok stated that the results had already been presented to President Salva Kiir, who formally endorsed their release.

“The results will be released tomorrow morning, and candidates across the country will be able to access them,” the Minister said.

At the meeting, the top education officials also highlighted broader challenges in the education sector.

Among key issues they raised were the urgent need to improve teacher training, particularly for science subjects, and increasing support for girls’ education through the establishment of boarding secondary schools.

Minister Kuyok described the Vice President’s input as valuable, citing her background as an educationist and her ongoing support for systemic reforms.