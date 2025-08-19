Dongrin: “We are working tirelessly to stablise the economy”

The Minister of Finance and Planning says the ministry is implementing key reforms aimed at improving efficiency, strengthening tax compliance, and ensuring transparent financial systems.

Marial Dongrin said the measures are vital to improving the country’s economic well-being.

“We are working tirelessly to place the broader economy on a more stable footing, navigating challenges, particularly the impact of the conflict in Sudan on the oil sector,” Dongrin said speaking to journalists during the welcoming ceremony of the new deputy minister in Juba on Tuesday.

He also said public financial reforms across government institutions remain a top priority, and that implementing transparent systems is important for accountability and good governance.

“The critical priorities currently commanding our attention at the Ministry are expenditures to enhance efficiency and effectiveness and strengthening tax compliant regimes.

“These actions are fundamental to improving our economic well-being. Further, advancing public financial minimum reform across the government continues to be a major item on our agenda,” he explained.

Dongrin added that the ministry is working hard to stabilize the broader economy, while managing challenges such as the ongoing conflict in Sudan and its impact on South Sudan’s oil sector.

