ECSS clerics set condition for supporting elections

A group of Anglican Archbishops in South Sudan have vowed to support the country’s first general elections on condition that security arrangement is fully implemented.

The clerics said Tuesday the necessary unified forces must be deployed to provide security across the country as a prerequisite to a peaceful poll.

In a press statement signed by the Primate and eight other Archbishops, the religious leaders promised to assist with civic voter education, election monitoring, and mediation.

They also appeal to the government and friends of South Sudan to ensure elections are conducted in December 2024 to avoid putting the lives of citizens at risk.

“As a church, we are ready to support the process through prayers, preaching peace messages, advocacy, civic voter education, election monitoring and mediation,” Primate Justin Badi Arama, read out the joint statement to the press in Juba.

The ECSS leadership further said it is aware of the challenges facing the parties but expressed concerns citing most of the provisions necessary for the conduct of free and fair elections are not fully met.

This according to them includes security arrangements, reconstitution of the national elections commission, and funding of the election’s budget.

“We appeal that before election, all these prerequisites must fully implement. If the elections are conducted where security arrangement are not fully implemented, we fear that the situation in neighboring country might happen that is our concern,” he said.

“We need the security arrangement to be fully implemented and we have one army in the country.”

Others are reparation, relief, rehabilitation, and reintegration for the returned and IDPs as well as reconstitution of the political party council.

“If the parties to the agreement could have that political will to make speedy the remaining items, we are in support of whatever decision they make but if they don’t have the political will, they only talk of election it is our concern.”

