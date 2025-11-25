25th November 2025

Economist: South Sudan’s quota system fails due to lack of enforcement, institutions

Authors: Koang Pal Chang | Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudanese economist Elizabeth Achu addresses the audience during the 5th Derik Cultural Festival in Juba on Saturday, November 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: DCF)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — South Sudan’s constitutional quota system for women’s political participation remains largely symbolic because it lacks the strong institutions and clear legislation necessary for enforcement, according to economist Elizabeth Achu.

Speaking during the seventh day of the Fifth Derik Cultural Festival, Ms Achu discussed “The Role of Economic Empowerment in Changing Gender Relations: The Case of Small and Medium Enterprises.”

Ms. Achu contrasted South Sudan’s situation with that of Rwanda, which she holds up as a global model.

She cited the 2003 Rwandan Constitution, which explicitly guarantees that no less than 30% of all decision-making positions must be allocated to women.

“In Rwanda, the quota was not merely symbolic; it was accompanied by institutions that supported this process, and laws and legislation that emphasized the implementation of the quota and the empowerment of women,” Ms. Achu stated.

She explained that Rwanda’s commitment was reinforced by concrete actions such as teacher training, skills development, and capacity building, which ensured real implementation and cemented Rwanda as a global leader in women’s participation.

Conflict Shifts Gender Roles

Ms Achu argued that discussing economic empowerment’s impact on gender relations is impossible without addressing the country’s broader economic and social realities.

She noted that sustained conflict has led to a significant cultural shift where men are increasingly dependent on women, either partially or entirely.

“We find that women are the breadwinners, while men stay home with children,” she explained. “This perpetuates this cultural imbalance and transforms it into a cultural legacy.”

She warned that this reversal of roles carries severe social, psychological, and economic consequences that society often overlooks.

Economic Challenges Compound Issues

Furthermore, Ms Achu highlighted that the overall economic environment hinders effective economic empowerment, inflation and high taxation, rising prices and expensive raw materials, daily tax increases, and a lack of legal protection for workers.

Ms Achu concluded by stating that the economic instability is compounded by the fact that 80% of South Sudan’s population works in the informal sector, making solutions to gender inequality and empowerment increasingly challenging.

