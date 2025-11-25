Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 passed by Assembly

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The National Legislative Assembly passed the Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 today. The legislation now goes to President Salva Kiir for enactment into law.

The passing of the bill has ended a long and contentious legislative process aimed at regulating online behaviour and strengthening South Sudan’s digital security framework.

The bill was initially introduced as a Provisional Order by President Salva Kiir in 2020 and signed into law during a parliamentary recess in May 2021.

However, it was later rejected by the Assembly and returned to the executive for redrafting to comply with the Transitional Constitution.

The revised version, titled the Cybercrimes and Computer Misuse Bill, 2024, was formally tabled in September 2024 and advanced to its third reading in October 2025.

During today’s sitting, Oliver Modi, Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Information and Communication, presented the bill before the Assembly, outlining key chapters including service provider obligations, the jurisdiction of cybercrime offences, and detailed classifications of crimes and penalties under Chapter Three.

The offences include unauthorised data transmission, wrongful distribution of obscene or internet images, publication of false information and incitement through a computer system.

Others include cyberbullying, espionage, revenge pornography and child pornography and related offences, as well as attempt, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, among others.

Modi, who is the parliament spokesperson, also said Chapter Four, which establishes a dedicated prosecution unit and outlines procedural powers granted to investigators under the new law.

Debate intensified when Hon. Bol Joseph Agau questioned what he described as “exaggerated” fines and imprisonment terms, proposing that certain confinement periods be reduced from three years to two years.

However, several lawmakers, including Hon. Bol Thomas Maduot (SANU), Hon. Lino Wuto (SPLM), Hon. Rebecca Joshua, and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Michael Makuei, urged the Assembly to pass the bill without delay, citing its urgency in an increasingly digital society.

Minister of ICT & Postal Services Ateny Wek Ateny welcomed the passage of the bill but emphasised the need to integrate it with existing legislation related to digital and cyber governance.

Lawmakers said the bill seeks to prevent and punish crimes committed through computers, mobile devices, or the internet, including hacking, online fraud, and social media abuse, while protecting citizens, businesses, and government institutions as digital infrastructure continues to expand.

It also empowers authorities to issue directives to critical infrastructure owners and service providers to enhance cybersecurity measures, and authorises administrative penalties for non-compliance.

The session featured over an hour of lively debate between members advocating for further scrutiny and those insisting on immediate passage with all recommendations adopted. Presiding over the proceedings, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba ultimately declared the bill passed in its final reading.

The Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 will now be forwarded to President Salva Kiir for enactment into law.

The session was attended by Minister of Information Ateny Wek, Minister of Justice Michael Makuei Lueth, Pieng Deng, Minister of East African Affairs, Rizik Zacharia, Minister of Wildlife Conservation, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Wek Mamer.

