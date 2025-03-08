President’s Office clarifies Kiir’s statement, confirms safe landing of planes

8th March 2025
Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaking at the opening session of the 7th Governors Forum in Juba on Nov. 29, 2023 - Credit: Office of the President

The Office of the President has issued a clarification regarding President Kiir’s statement in the State of the Nation Address, confirming that both planes involved in the UNMISS-led rescue operation safely landed in Malakal.

On Friday, March 7, President Kiir, in his address addressing the situation in Upper Nile State, had reported that a plane had crash-landed in Malakal, killing all passengers on board, following a tragic rescue mission.

However, in a statement released on Saturday, March 8, the Office of the President clarified that both planes involved in the operation had indeed landed safely in Malakal. Contrary to earlier reports, the passengers—some of whom sustained injuries—are alive and receiving medical care.

The statement further confirmed that the second plane, which had been previously unaccounted for, also landed safely. Unfortunately, two crew members were injured, and one crew member tragically succumbed to gunshot wounds during the incident.

“His Excellency, would like to inform the public that the two planes involved in the rescue operation landed safely in Malakal. The (number) passengers that were on board some of them sustained injuries and did not perish as earlier stated,” stated the statement.

“The second plane, whose whereabouts were unknown, landed safely, two crew members sustained injuries and one crew member succumbed to gunshot wounds.”

“His Excellency the President wishes the wounded soldiers and the crew members speedy recovery and thanks the nation for keeping peace.”

President Kiir extended his well wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded soldiers and crew members. He also expressed gratitude to the nation for its ongoing commitment to peace.

The President urged South Sudanese to remain united in these challenging times, emphasizing the need for stability, particularly in Upper Nile State, as the nation faces these difficult circumstances.

