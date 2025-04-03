University of Bahr el Ghazal staff partially lifts strike after receiving March salary

The Academic Staff Association and Workers’ Trade Union of the University of Bahr el Ghazal have announced a partial lifting of their strike, six months after receiving their March 2025 salaries.

This decision follows months of protest, as staff continued to demand the payment of overdue salaries.

Joseph Lual Dario, the chairperson of the Academic Staff Association, spoke to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, confirming the partial suspension of the strike. However, Dario made it clear that the strike would resume if their demands were not fully met.

“This partial lifting of the strike is only temporary. We are still waiting for the payment of 11 months’ arrears, which accumulated from April 2024 to February 2025,” Dario said.

“We also expect the payment of flight tickets and medical allowances for the period from 2019 to 2025.”

The staff’s demands go beyond arrears. The Academic Staff Association is calling for the adjustment of the salary scale to reflect the current inflation rate set by the Central Bank of South Sudan.

According to Dario, this adjustment is crucial for ensuring that salaries remain in line with the country’s economic conditions.

“We need all our dues to be cleared. If this is not done, both the Academic Staff Association and the Workers’ Trade Union will be left with no choice but to declare another open strike,” Dario added.

Dario spoke to Eye Radio from Wau town this morning, underscoring the urgency of their demands. He reiterated that the staff would not settle for anything less than full compensation.

“We are still hopeful that the authorities will honor their commitments. We have already waited long enough,” he said.

