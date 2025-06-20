Boy killed, eight injured after lightning strike in Aweil West

Aweil West County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State (Eye Radio) – A lightning strike during a rainstorm has claimed the life of a young boy and left eight others injured in Guomjuer, local authorities have confirmed.

According to Captain Gout Akol, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday in Pan-rup, a village located in Guomjuer West Payam, as a group of children were playing football and gathering near a water pump during the storm.

“During a heavy rainstorm, lightning struck a group of children who had gathered for shelter and were playing,” Captain Akol told Eye Radio from Aweil Town.

“Nine of them were rendered unconscious. Unfortunately, one passed away after a few hours, but the other eight recovered. It was a natural disaster. May his soul rest in peace.”

The boy who lost his life has been identified as Guot Deng Guot. Capt. Guot said the other children have since regained consciousness and are reported to be in stable condition.

The official is now urging residents to take extra precautions during thunderstorms. Safety guidelines include seeking shelter indoors, avoiding open fields, and staying away from water sources and metal objects during such weather conditions.

