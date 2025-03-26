Church ready to mediate dialogue between South Sudan leaders

The Council of Evangelical Churches of South Sudan (CECOFSS) has offered to mediate a direct meeting between President Kiir and First Vice President Machar to help resolve political and military tensions in the country.

This comes after the embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union, said they were willing to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between the two leaders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the church urged Kiir and Machar to engage in direct dialogue and reaffirmed its readiness to mediate the discussions aimed to restore lasting peace.

The CECOFSS also called for urgent action to disarm civilians nationwide, emphasizing that stability and reconciliation are crucial for the country’s future.

Bishop Paul Deng Joshua, Chairperson of the CECOFSS, expressed deep concern over the rising violence in Upper Nile, Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Warrap, and Eastern Equatoria states and stressed the need for genuine dialogue and national unity.

Bishop Deng said the religious council is ready to engage directly with both leaders to help restore stability.

“We have a responsibility that if these people who are in the leadership and members of our churches (have differences), it is upon the church to talk to their member so that they are able to accept the truth and to work for the peace of this country,” Deng said.

“It is our call right now upon to allow us to mediate and to come and talk to them.”

The religious leader urged South Sudanese leaders and stakeholders to prioritize peace, dialogue, and the well-being of all citizens.

“We urge our President Salva Kiir and the first Vice-President Riek Machar to engage in direct dialogue as a confident building measure and to find peaceful solution to the current challenges.”

“We appreciate the EU mission and the Troika countries for their willingness to facilitate the engagement and to encourage the leaders to accept this offer or to consider our home-grown solution from the Church in the interest of national stability.”

The church also called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions, an end to hostilities, and a halt to aerial bombardments in conflict-affected areas.

It further urged all parties to protect civilians and adhere to international humanitarian law.

The CECOFSS also condemned hate speech and inflammatory statements on social media, warning that such rhetoric fuels division and undermines national unity.

It encouraged all communities and leaders to promote respectful and constructive dialogue.

The church also expressed concern over the presence of foreign forces in South Sudan, calling for diplomatic solutions to security challenges while ensuring the country’s sovereignty.

On March 18, the Interim Chairperson of R-JMEC told an African Union meeting that the revitalized agreement which ended South Sudan’s civil war, is facing its most serious challenge since its signing in 2018, and urged leaders to desist from escalatory actions and undertake constructive dialogue.

On March 12, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu informed regional leaders in a report at the 43rd summit, that the South Sudan presidency’s mutual confidence was “gravely undermined” and the security arrangement mechanisms were in disuse.

The diplomat added that progress on critical reforms in the peace deal, including drafting of a new constitution and preparations for elections, remain stalled.

The IGAD official advised that the Joint Defense Board be promptly reconvened to address contentious deployments and oversee the safe withdrawal of forces, in coordination with UNMISS.

