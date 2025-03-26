Basketball: South Sudan women qualify for 2025 Afrobasket

South Sudan’s women’s basketball team has made history by qualifying for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament for the first time.

This achievement marks a major milestone in the country’s sporting history and highlights the rapid growth of women’s basketball.

Since their international debut in 2021, the team has shown steady progress, securing their first major win in 2023 against Rwanda in the Zone 5 Qualifiers.

Under coach Alberto Antuña, they have continued to improve, recruiting top South Sudanese talents from around the world.

In the 2025 AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers held in Cairo, Egypt, South Sudan finished third but was awarded a wildcard entry by FIBA, securing their first-ever spot in the tournament.

One of their standout moments was an 80-63 victory over Kenya, proving their competitiveness on the continental stage.

Key players like Adut Bulgak, a former WNBA draftee, and Delicia Washington, who led the team with 26 points against Kenya, played crucial roles in their success.

South Sudan will now prepare for AfroBasket 2025, set for July 25 to August 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

