26th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   Basketball: South Sudan women qualify for 2025 Afrobasket

Basketball: South Sudan women qualify for 2025 Afrobasket

Author: Tekjwok Lam | Published: 13 hours ago

South Sudan Women's basketball team to compete in Uganda. (Photo: SSBA).

South Sudan’s women’s basketball team has made history by qualifying for the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament for the first time.

This achievement marks a major milestone in the country’s sporting history and highlights the rapid growth of women’s basketball.

Since their international debut in 2021, the team has shown steady progress, securing their first major win in 2023 against Rwanda in the Zone 5 Qualifiers.

Under coach Alberto Antuña, they have continued to improve, recruiting top South Sudanese talents from around the world.

In the 2025 AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers held in Cairo, Egypt, South Sudan finished third but was awarded a wildcard entry by FIBA, securing their first-ever spot in the tournament.

One of their standout moments was an 80-63 victory over Kenya, proving their competitiveness on the continental stage.

Key players like Adut Bulgak, a former WNBA draftee, and Delicia Washington, who led the team with 26 points against Kenya, played crucial roles in their success.

South Sudan will now prepare for AfroBasket 2025, set for July 25 to August 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns 1

IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

Published March 25, 2025

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms 2

Machar directs SPLM-IO members to return to security mechanisms

Published March 25, 2025

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief 3

Machar urges intervention in South Sudan’s crisis in letter to UN chief

Published March 25, 2025

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities 4

VP Josephine Lagu calls for dissolution of tribal associations in universities

Published March 20, 2025

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy 5

Thomas Cirilo’s group expresses readiness for talks with govt -says IGAD Envoy

Published March 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police: Calm restored in Rajaf and Rambur after clashes, no casualties reported

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir reaffirms promise to ensure South Sudan ‘never returns to war’

Published 8 hours ago

VP Taban: Two C-in-Cs and armies fuel ongoing crisis in S. Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Gen. Koang upbeat about restoring peace in Upper Nile State

Published 9 hours ago

Vice President Bol Mel meets church leaders to discuss peace in S. Sudan

Published 9 hours ago

Kenya’s Ruto briefs top U.S. official Rubio on South Sudan unrest

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.