Charity organization serves most neglected elderly with ready-made food in Yambio

A faith-based organization in Western Equatoria has initiated a monthly program to provide ready-made food to impaired and neglected elderly persons in Yambio town.

The Compassionate and Humanity Organization of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio said it is targeting those who are the most vulnerable and not attended to by their family members.

Last week, the Charity organization reached out to nearly a hundred of elderly people from disadvantaged families.

“They are always used to eating vegetables and other local foods so we cannot again cook Gadia [Cassva leaves] or any other vegetable and take to them,” Banzenze Simon the Administration and Finance at Compassionate and Humanity Organization said.

He went on to say “What we do is to contribute, then we buy beef and prepare with some Okra so that it can be well boiled because some of them are toothless. They eat without any problem.”

The organization members also mobilize and contribute other nonfood items such as shelters, blankets and clothes.

