22nd April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Charity organization serves most neglected elderly with ready-made food in Yambio

Charity organization serves most neglected elderly with ready-made food in Yambio

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 10 hours ago

An elderly beneficiary of monthly free meal washes his hands after receiving ready-made food in Yambio Photo @ Courtessy

A faith-based organization in Western Equatoria has initiated a monthly program to provide ready-made food to impaired and neglected elderly persons in Yambio town.

The Compassionate and Humanity Organization of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura-Yambio said it is targeting those who are the most vulnerable and not attended to by their family members.

Last week, the Charity organization reached out to nearly a hundred of elderly people from disadvantaged families.

“They are always used to eating vegetables and other local foods so we cannot again cook Gadia [Cassva leaves] or any other vegetable and take to them,” Banzenze Simon the Administration and Finance at Compassionate and Humanity Organization said.

He went on to say “What we do is to contribute, then we buy beef and prepare with some Okra so that it can be well boiled because some of them are toothless. They eat without any problem.”

The organization members also mobilize and contribute other nonfood items such as shelters, blankets and clothes.

Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 2

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 3

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias 5

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Invest in agriculture to improve economy, gov’t told

Published 5 hours ago

East African leaders to deploy joint force to DR Congo, BBC

Published 7 hours ago

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published 7 hours ago

US regrets S.Sudan, Sudan gov’ts silence over Abyei issue

Published 7 hours ago

Zain sponsors 2021/2022 national football league, cashed SSFA 22M pounds

Published 8 hours ago

Family of teenager slain along Warrap, Abyei road demands justice

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.