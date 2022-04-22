Japanese gov’t pledges $22 million to build 4 bridges within Juba city

The Japanese government has pledged more than 20 million US dollars to build four more bridges to ease traffic jam within the city.

The bridges identified for the project estimated to be completed in about three years include Kubiri Albino, Kelibalak, Kokora, Shuhada and Salakana.



The Albino bridge links Kator residential area with Kelibalak, Kokora links Hai Tijariya with Hai Mayo, Shuhada links Giada military hospital with Juba University and Suk-sita, while Salakaana links the areas of Malakal, Konyo-konyo and the River port.

This, according to Mitsuhiro Yoyama, the Japanese Deputy Chief of Mission in South Sudan will facilitate the movement of people and transportation of goods within Juba.

“As you know the traffic in Juba is very difficult and we are trying to help in this issue and we already planned for this project five years ago,” he said.

The project based on feasibility studies carried out five years ago is expected to cost 22 million US dollars.

“We are going to sign the agreement next week and I hope this project will help in the transportation system in Juba and ease the movement of goods and building materials to in the city.”

Early this month, the Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok announced that work at the Japanese-funded Freedom Bridge in Juba has been completed.

Mijo also said the construction of Luri and Haboba bridges will be completed next month and the three bridges will altogether be officially opened by President Salva Kiir next month.

This, he said will be a gift for South Sudan 11th independence anniversary.

