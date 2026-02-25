Central Equatoria security seize illegal drugs following raids on Juba hotspots

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Central Equatoria security forces seized illegal drugs during raids on Juba hotspots in Suk Sita and Hai Amarat on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026. The operation targeted individuals involved in the distribution of these substances within the municipality.

In a statement published by the Juba City Council on Wednesday, February 25, the Deputy Governor and the Juba City Council led the operation to stop the sale of substances in Juba Municipality.

The report indicates that the high-level operation included the Mayor of Juba City, State Ministers, and the Commissioner of Juba County. The statement further detailed that the team targeted identified hotspots, specifically naming Suk Sita and Hai Amarat near Logele House as primary areas of focus.

According to the Juba City Council, authorities acted on intelligence reports to focus on individuals and locations involved in the sale and misuse of illicit substances. The items included marijuana (locally known as bangi), tramadol, codeine-based syrups, and the non-medical use of oxytocin injections.

The statement also documented the crackdown on crystal methamphetamine (“ice”), misused prescription medications, and unlawful alcohol sales.

In its published notice, the Juba City Council maintained that this initiative underscores the State Government’s firm commitment to protecting youth and safeguarding public health and safety. City officials issued a clear warning that those engaged in trafficking or facilitating illegal substances will face the full force of the law.

The Juba City Council concluded by urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report any drug-related activities, emphasizing that collective action and community vigilance will ensure a safer and healthier Juba for all.