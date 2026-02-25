Juba signs UNESCO’s Boma–Badingilo dosier for world heritage nomination

25th February 2026

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 2 hours ago

The Minister of Culture, Museums and National Heritage and the Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism have officially signed the Emergency World Heritage Nomination Dossier for the Boma–Badingilo Migratory Landscape.

The signing, carried out by Sarah Nyanath and Denay Jock Chago, formally submits the site for consideration by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris.

The dossier will be reviewed by the World Heritage Committee during its upcoming summer session.

If approved, the Boma–Badingilo Migratory Landscape would become South Sudan’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, boosting its global conservation profile.

The landscape is renowned for hosting one of the largest wildlife migrations in the world and remains one of South Sudan’s most important ecological zones.

