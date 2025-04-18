Cardinal Mulla urges citizens to overcome divisions and work for peace

As South Sudan prepares to celebrate Easter, the Bishop of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Cardinal Mulla, is urging citizens to actively work for peace and to move beyond political divides and ethnic differences.

In a message ahead of the Easter celebrations, Cardinal Mulla reflected on the country’s long history of hardship and uncertainty, but also expressed hope that Easter serves as a reminder that South Sudan can rise above its challenges.

Speaking from his residence in Juba earlier today, Cardinal Mulla emphasized the need for South Sudanese to embrace reconciliation, forgiveness, and to heal the wounds of division that have plagued the nation.

“The journey towards lasting peace requires us to lay down the burdens of the past, to heal the wounds of division, and to build bridges of trust and mutual respect,” he said in a statement.

The religious leader also called on the people to commit to reconciliation and work toward building a just and peaceful country for future generations.

“Let us be agents of transformation, striving to create a society where every South Sudanese citizen can live in safety, dignity and security.

“This Easter, let us ….commit ourselves anew to the path of reconciliation and tirelessly walk towards a just and lasting peace in South Sudan,” he added.

His call comes amidst escalating political tension and sporadic fighting in the upper Nile Sate where armed groups and SSPDF have been involved in clashes, leaving civilian population displaced, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

On Wednesday, April 16, in New York, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Dorothy Shea expressed grave concern over the worsening security and political crisis in South Sudan, citing alarming reports of aerial bombardments, ground assaults, and the indiscriminate use of barrel bombs targeting civilian areas.

She voiced serious alarm over reports of aerial bombardments, ground assaults, and the indiscriminate use of barrel bombs in areas populated by civilians.

The events including the recent arrest of opposition leaders cast doubts over the fate of the 2018 peace agreement.

Despite regional and international calls for deescalation and dialogue, the parties have not heeded to these efforts.

