Civilians flee several Upper Nile’s villages amid fears of White Army attacks

Unspecified civilian populations have fled their villages in Makal, Panyikang, and Fashoda counties of Upper Nile State to nearby towns in search of safety following fears of a looming White Army attack, according to the authorities.

This development follows an alleged attack by the SPLA-IO on the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and its allied armed groups in parts of the state.

During a recent visit to Upper Nile State, elites from the Chollo community revealed that violence had swept across Makal, Panyikang, and Fashoda counties.

Charles Chol, Commissioner of Makal County, speaking to Eye Radio Thursday, stated that citizens from all Chollo Payams have been displaced to Malakal town, the UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, and Kodok in Fashoda County. He explained that the displacement was driven by rumors of looming White Army attacks.

“They have been displaced from their areas. Some of them reached the town, and others went up to Kodok.

“Those who fled from Dot, Koum, and Lelo came to town or went to their relatives’ homes, and those who don’t have relatives went to the PoC site, where they were received by the people there. In Ogod Payam, they are scattered—some came to town, others went to Kodok.”

Yanyo Olwak who is the Commissioner of Fashoda County, reported a similar situation, with citizens fleeing their villages and taking refuge in the town.

He likened the current situation to the events of 2022, when the White Army invaded the area, committing heinous crimes against unarmed civilians and looting their property.

“We don’t want it to be like the one in 2022. That one was not good at all. People were killed, including children, elders, and women. Abductions occurred.

“We need our civilians to be protected, and we need support from the government so we can protect ourselves,” he said.

Olwak further stated that although government forces and other units are present in the area, their numbers are insufficient to ensure adequate protection. He called on the national government to deploy additional forces to strengthen security and prevent any potential attacks.

“We have a small army here. The county is too big and cannot be protected with the current numbers. Some areas are now empty and need soldiers.

“My message is this: we need protection. If the government can intervene and provide more protection, it would be appreciated.”

Meanwhile, Mustafa, Commissioner of Panyikang County, reported that his county has been deserted, with only security forces and opposition elements remaining. He described the situation as “horrible” and “difficult to deal with.”

“In general, the situation is horrible, and it’s very difficult to deal with. Currently, I’m still at the county headquarters. The civilians went to South Kordofan…”

Mustafa urged the government to engage in dialogue with the SPLM-IO, stating that negotiations are the only solution to the current situation.

“I’m requesting that the government initiate dialogue with the IO. These armed youth are acting because of the arrest of Riek Machar, as they said. If there’s a way, the government and IO should sit and solve this problem. That will bring us stability.”

Tension has remained high in Upper Nile as armed youth, allegedly white army confront SSPDF particularly in the chollo constituencies.

There have been reports of aerial bombardments in parts of the Upper Nile region, putting toll on civilian lives.