Calm returns to Juba’s Jopa suburb after deadly land dispute

Authorities in Central Equatoria State say they have restored calm following a land-related incident in Jopa Two suburb of the national capital, Juba on Sunday, which left two people dead and several others injured.

The State Advisor on Security and Peace, Angelo Daya, has issued a strong warning to residents of Joppa Two against involvement in land-grabbing activities, saying individuals illegally demarcating land will face immediate arrest and legal action.

Daya cautioned those claiming to be chiefs and allocating land without authorization, stressing that there is no approved land demarcation in any part of Central Equatoria State.

He urged the public to cooperate with security authorities to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police in Central Equatoria State, Lt. General Andrea Martin Hassen, confirmed that security forces swiftly intervened to contain the violence, adding that the security situation in Joppa Two is now calm.

The Commissioner of Juba County, Hon. Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, dismissed claims by the SPLM/A-IO linking the incident to political tensions, describing them as baseless.

He said the violence was caused by land grabbers in the area and regrettably resulted in the loss of two lives and injuries to others.

