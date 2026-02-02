Western Bahr el Ghazal governor calls for 10% cut in private school fees

The Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Sharif Daniel Sharif, has urged private schools to reduce their fees for the 2026 academic year in a move aimed at easing the financial burden on families due to the economic hardship.

In a statement, the governor said the decision followed consultations with residents who raised concerns over the rising cost of education amid ongoing economic challenges.

Governor Sharif has directed the State Ministry of Education to engage private school owners and ensure full compliance with the new directive.

Speaking to the press, the Acting State Minister of Education, Mohammed Ali Goni, said the meeting resolved that all private schools must reduce their fees by ten percent.

Mr. Goni explained that school fees will be paid in three instalments — 50 percent in the first term, 25 percent in the second term, and 25 percent in the third term.

He further emphasized that all school fees must be paid in local currency, warning that no school is permitted to demand payment in foreign currency.

Meanwhile, the National Ministry of General Education has announced that schools across the country will officially reopen on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The acting minister urged all schools in Western Bahr el Ghazal State to comply with the directive, adding that Governor Sharif is expected to officially open the academic year by ringing the school bell at Loko-Loko Primary School on Monday.

