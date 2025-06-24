BoSS set to review national currency structure

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan has formed a currency management committee tasked to review the structure of the South Sudan Pound and recommend changes that match the country’s economic needs and regional standards.

On Monday, Dr. Addis Ababa Othow led a high-level meeting focused on fixing and managing the country’s national currency.

The meeting brought together the First and Second Deputy Governors, Directors General, among others, to begin work on a new roadmap for currency reform and broader economic stability.

“This meeting sends a strong message. We have started the journey of fixing and managing our currency. It is an inclusive process that will leave no one behind,” said the bank boss.

During the discussion, the team focused on several key areas including improving the current monetary policy, addressing cash flow and liquidity challenges, expanding digital banking, and strengthening the currency’s security features.

The Governor added that the overall goal was to support the Central Bank’s vision of maintaining price stability and building a strong and credible financial system.

The Currency Management Committee is chaired by First Deputy Governor, Samuel Yanga Mikaya, who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to developing concrete solutions.

“The committee will study the current situation and recommend tangible solutions to address liquidity challenges,” he said.

Last month, some members of the public who shared their struggles withdrawing money from banks due to cash shortages called for urgent reforms to restore their trust in the banking sector.

Many said they were told they only receive small amounts due to a shortage of liquidity.

In several statements, the Bank of South Sudan and commercial banks reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening working relationships within the country’s banking and financial sectors.

In February 2025, the Bank of South Sudan announced the establishment of a National Instant Payment system to ease transactions between persons, financial and, government institutions, and businesses.

The financial regulator launched the initiative in collaboration with African Enda, an independent African-led organization working toward accelerating the expansion of inclusive instant payment systems across the continent.

According to experts, reviewing a currency structure means analyzing how a currency is used, managed, and regulated within a country or organization.

It involves assessing the type of currency, exchange rate systems, monetary policy, and economic stability.

The review may also cover legal frameworks, international trade implications, and how currency risks are managed.

