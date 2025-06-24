Court okays Trump deportation plan, including South Sudan as destination

The Supreme Court on Monday granted President Donald Trump’s emergency request to resume deporting migrants to third countries, including South Sudan, Western media reported.

In May, the Trump administration reportedly deported about a dozen migrants from countries including Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, a move that violated a federal judge’s order barring deportation of immigrants to third countries.

Weeks following the move, a US federal court imposed an injunction, pausing the move

However, in a ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court’s unsigned order stopped a lower court ruling that had blocked the practice, calling it a constitutional violation.

The decision is a major win for the Trump administration, which argued the lower court had overstepped by requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to notify migrants of their destination and allow legal challenges.

The court’s three liberal justices—Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson disagreed with the decision.

Inheritance, Sotomayor criticized the decision as “rewarding lawlessness,” accusing the administration of openly defying court orders.

Trina Realmuto of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, which represents several affected migrants, called the ruling “horrifying,” saying it strips away critical due process protections and puts lives at risk.

The ruling does not settle the legal challenge but allows the policy to continue while it proceeds through the courts.

“This is a big deal,” said CNN analyst and Georgetown Law professor Steve Vladeck. “It allows the government to deport potentially over a million migrants to any country that will take them, regardless of the risks they may face.”

The Trump administration celebrated the ruling online. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin posted, “Fire up the deportation planes,” while DHS Secretary Kristi Noem shared a GIF of Trump dancing alongside the decision.

