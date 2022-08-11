11th August 2022
Jonglei State parliament to send Finance Minister packing

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 hours ago

Chairpersons and Deputies of Jonglei State parliamentary committees. | Photo: Mach Samuel.

Jonglei State Finance Minister Abraham Yuek faces impeachment, after the state legislative body passed a vote of no confidence against him on Tuesday.

Abraham Yuek appeared before the state parliament, to explain the delay in state budget and payment of civil servants.

According to the House Speaker Wany Bum Makhor, the parliament was expected to debate and analyze the Minister’s statement before passing a motion.

“When the minister appears before the parliament, it is up on the parliamentarians to debate and analyze on the statements made by the minister and that is, we were supposed to do it today (Wednesday),” said Makhor.

However, in a new turn of events on Wednesday, the parliament passed a no-confidence vote in what has been described as ‘rushed’ motion by opposition lawmaker Wany Makhor.

“Instead of following the conduct of business of parliament, some members affiliated to SPLM rushed and proposed a vote of no confidence against the minister.”

According to the national constitution, the parliament is obliged to interrogate ministers about their performance, and may cast a vote of no confidence against any minister.

A majority of MPs must vote for a motion of no confidence for it to be successful, and an individual minister who loses a confidence vote must resign.

Speaking to Eye Radio last evening, Makhor said he asked his SSOA colleagues in the parliament to boycott sittings in protest, to which they refused.

“We protested it as SSOA and called for withdrawal from our members but our members did not follow me and as a result, they have illegally voted against the minister and are purported to have voted out the minister, which is not legally binding.”

He maintains that the decision is not legally binding.

Meanwhile, the accusations against the Finance Minister have not been detailed.

 

 

