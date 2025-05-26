You are here: Home | Economy | National News | News | Uncategorized | Gov’t confirms all public sector May salaries disbursed
The Ministry of Finance and Planning has confirmed that salaries for public sector employees have been transferred to respective institutions and are ready for payment.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the Ministry said the money was transferred to the respective institutions by May 23, 2025.
The salaries include of civil servants, members of the armed and regular forces, as well as diplomats working in foreign missions.
The Ministry said the move is in line with a presidential directive, which requires that salaries be disbursed by the 24th of every month.
It said it is committed to paying salaries on time and improving financial discipline in government.
This month’s salary payment marks a major step forward in efforts to clear outstanding salary arrears.
In recent years, the government has struggled to pay its workers due to an ongoing economic crisis. This was made worse after the main oil pipeline that transports crude from South Sudan through Sudan was damaged during fighting in February 2024.
Following the damage, Sudan declared force majeure and stopped oil transportation. Since oil exports are South Sudan’s main source of income, the shutdown badly affected government revenue.
As a result, thousands of civil servants and members of the security forces went unpaid for months. In some cases, workers did not receive salaries for nearly a year.
Published 41 minutes ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.