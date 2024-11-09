Around 380,000 displaced by floods in South Sudan: OCHA

Nearly 380,000 people have been forced out of their homes among 1.4 million others impacted by devastating floods in 43 counties in South Sudan and the Abyei Administrative Area, a UN agency said.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) said Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states comprise more than 51 per cent of the affected population. “Over 379,000 individuals are displaced in 22 counties and Abyei,” OCHA said in its November 8 Humanitarian Snapshot.

The humanitarian agency said a joint government and inter-agency assessment identified an additional 1,720 flood-displaced people in Mangalla, Juba County of Central Equatoria State.

“A surge in malaria has been reported in Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states – overwhelming the health system and exacerbating the situation and impact in flood-hit areas.”

The national cabinet passed a 78 million budget in July 2024 to respond to the flooding that was already forecast to affect 3 million people. But that amount is yet to be released as the 2024-2025 financial year budget is still held up in parliament and the Finance Minister in the U.S.

President Kiir was expected since October 4 to declare a national disaster over the floods after an extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting approved a request for such declaration.

